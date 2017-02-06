BSM, Babcock collaborate on developing LNG supply vessel

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) and Babcock International Group have agreed to collaborate on developing an innovative LNG supply vessel to refuel a variety of ships.

BSM and Babcock said the 7,500-cu m gas supply vessel can refuel ferries, container vessels, cruise ships and other shore-based gas consumers in the Baltic Sea.

The LNG supply vessel will be built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Ulsan, South Korea, with keel laying scheduled in February 2018 and expected delivery in September 2018.

The vessel is designed to meet the IMO’s strict global fuel sulphur cap of 0.5% to be enforced from January 2020, as well as the creation of Emission Control Areas (ECAs) in the North Sea, Mediterranean, Baltic and the US Gulf among other areas.

Angus Campbell, BSM director for energy projects, said: “This new sector will enable Babcock and the Schulte Group to innovate and deliver safe, efficient and environmentally responsible fuel delivery to meet demand in this growing sector of our industry.”

BSM and Babcock noted that many LNG refueling hubs are in the process of being planned globally with gas supply vessels expected to be more widely used as new LNG bunkering infrastructure is developed, enabling greater market growth potential opportunities.