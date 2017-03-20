BSM Germany takes delivery of first of four new ice class vessels

Berhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has signaled its continuing intent to diversfy its core business by taking its first ice class container vessel, Eilbek, into management.

Three more of the veesels, Barmbek, Reinbek and Flottbek, are to follow by mid-April.

The additions come following the recent acquisition of four ice class container feeder vessels by an investor group represented by the Schulte Group.

The Eilbek class feeder vessels are the first ships constructed and adapted for operation in ice class conditions to be managed by BSM Germany.

“Management of these four ships marks another important milestone in BSM’s continuing expansion into more specialist market segments, following entry into service of the highly sophisticated wind energy Service Operation Vessel, Windea La Cour, last June and the recent delivery of her sister vessel, Windea Leibniz,” said Jan Warmke, managing director of BSM Germany.

The ice class vessels were built in 2004 and 2005 at Meyer-Werft in Papenburg, Germany. Each has a capacity of 1,600 TEU and service speed of up to 20 knots.

Following change of ownership, the vessels have been re-flagged from Liberia to Cyprus and will maintain their current time charter employments with Unifeeder.