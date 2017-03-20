  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • BSM Germany takes delivery of first of four new ice class vessels
News:Europe

BSM Germany takes delivery of first of four new ice class vessels

The Eilbek vessel. The Eilbek vessel.

Berhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has signaled its continuing intent to diversfy its core business by taking its first ice class container vessel, Eilbek, into management.  

Three more of the veesels, Barmbek, Reinbek and Flottbek, are to follow by mid-April.

The additions come following the recent acquisition of four ice class container feeder vessels by an investor group represented by the Schulte Group. 

The Eilbek class feeder vessels are the first ships constructed and adapted for operation in ice class conditions to be managed by BSM Germany.

“Management of these four ships marks another important milestone in BSM’s continuing expansion into more specialist market segments, following entry into service of the highly sophisticated wind energy Service Operation Vessel, Windea La Cour, last June and the recent delivery of her sister vessel, Windea Leibniz,” said Jan Warmke, managing director of BSM Germany. 

The ice class vessels were built in 2004 and 2005 at Meyer-Werft in Papenburg, Germany. Each has a capacity of 1,600 TEU and service speed of up to 20 knots.

Following change of ownership, the vessels have been re-flagged from Liberia to Cyprus and will maintain their current time charter employments with Unifeeder. 

Posted 20 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

[WHITEPAPER] The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017

In the general workboat arena, project spending has been delayed to some extent as governments wrestle with fiscal deficits. But the backdrop could change faster than many expect as firmer oil prices generate confidence and new technologies offer more efficient operation.

Download the whitepaper to discover why some prominent oil company executives and leading analysts are predicting a major turnaround this year... and why the Middle East should take note on Norway's lower than average crude oil breakeven price. 

SOMWME WP 1 thumbnail FINAL

Download your copy and explore:

  • Executive summary
  • The Big Picture
  • What HSBC thinks
  • Offshore Infrastructure In The Gulf
  • Enhanced Oil Recovery
  • New Drilling Technologies
  • Vessel Design
  • Conclusions
                                                        
                                       DOWNLOAD THE WHITEPAPER                                         

Published in EuropeShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top