Bumi Armada achieves successful hook up of Armada Kraken FPSO in North Sea

Bumi Armada celebrated a milestone with the successful hook up of its floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Armada Kraken at the Kraken field in the UK North Sea on 13 February.

Bumi Armada said in a press release that the hook up of the Submerged Turret Production (STP) buoy mooring system, to the FPSO was completed on 15 February and a full rotation test performed so that the vessel was now on station and securely moored.

It added that commissioning work would continue on the topsides. Reconstruction of the turret area pipework and connection of the risers and umbilicals to the swivel stack is being undertaken followed by commissioning of the subsea infrastructure. Delivery of first oil for client, EnQuest, is expected to be on track for the second quarter of 2017.

“We are very pleased to have hooked-up our Armada Kraken FPSO onsite in the UK North Sea," Bumi Armada executive director and ceo Leon Harland said, noting that it had been achieved at a time of year when North Sea conditions can be rough.

“While the Kraken FPSO is now securely moored, we are keeping our attention on safely completing the various preparations leading to first oil. So we still have some crucial work to complete," he added.

Posted 21 February 2017

