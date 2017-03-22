BV expands offshore services despite ‘challenging market conditions’

  • Home >
Paris-based testing, inspection and certification body Bureau Veritas has acquired Aberdeen-based Maritime Assurance & Consulting (MAC), in order to boost its local presence and scope of service provision in the North Sea offshore sector, despite what it describes as the current “challenging market conditions”.

MAC was established in 2010 and now numbers 30 employees and more than 40 associates, providing support to more than 90 clients worldwide, mainly in the oil and gas sector.

The deal is described as further developing BV’s Maritime Assurances services - which involve advising a client on the efficiency and effectiveness of its policies and operations, and the status of its compliance with statutory obligations.

“This acquisition supports our strategy of strengthening our North Sea presence and extending our scope of services,” commented Paul Shrieve, ceo North Sea Offshore Operations at BV – pictured here (left) with MAC md Graeme Reid.

“The [MAC] team has very quickly established the company as a leading provider in the North Sea and beyond,” he added, with their services including Dynamic Positioning Assurance and Consulting, Engineering Assurance and Consulting, Marine Warranty, Marine Assurance and Consulting, and Project Assurance and Consulting.

Posted 22 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd).

Bob Jaques

Editor of Seatrade Maritime Review

