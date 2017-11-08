BV is to class, and GTT design LNG fuel tanks for CMA CGM's 22,000 teu newbuilds

The day after CMA CGM announced it would be making the largest containerships ever built LNG powered GTT says it will be designing the fuel tanks.

GTT said that Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group), part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), and CMA CGM had chosen it to design the 18,600 cu m LNG fuel tanks for nine 22,000 teu newbuildings. The membrane tanks for the nine newbudilings will be built by Hudong-Zhonghua,which is also constructing five of the vessels, while the other four are being built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.

"This order is a game-changer. It marks the adoption of clean fuels by the container ships' industry. GTT is proud to work side by side with CMA CGM and Hudong-Zhonghua within this revolution," said Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and ceo of GTT.

Meanwhile the giant boxships are to be classed by Bureau Veritas (BV)."This is a breakthrough order for gas fuelled shipping – both in scale and in the use of a membrane containment system,” said Philippe Donche-Gay, president of BV offshore & marine.

“Bureau Veritas has been supporting the project throughout, providing assistance to ensure the requirements for the safe use of LNG are addressed."

Bureau Veritas investigated the feasibility of the design LNG fuel tanks together with CSSC and GTT.

The vessels are due be delivered between end 2019 and end 2020.