BV releases new rules for offshore service vessels and tugs

Bureau Veritas (BV) reports that it has issued new rules for the classification of offshore service vessels and tugs, including new class notations for pipelay vessels, accommodation units, offshore construction vessels and OSVs.

“This document is the culmination of a development plan aimed at addressing the specific requirements of key offshore operations in our rules,” commented Gijsbert de Jong, Bureau Veritas Marine marketing and sales director.

The new rules cover a wide range of vessels performing construction, installation, maintenance and other support activities at sea, including towing, anchor handling, supply, fire-fighting, oil recovery, diving support, lifting, standby and rescue, accommodation, pipe laying, cable laying and semi-submersible heavy transport vessels.

New and updated class notations and service features have also been included for wind turbine installation vessels, self-elevating units, accommodation for Mobile Offshore Units (MOUs), number of persons on-board compliance for Special Purpose vessels, and tugs and escort tugs.

The class society says that feedback, from international cross-industry projects and working such as SafeTug and a range of IMO groups focused on stability for towing, anchor handling, lifting operations and supply operations, has been incorporated into the new rules, which came into effect as of 1 July.