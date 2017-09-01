BV releases new rules for offshore service vessels and tugs

“This document is the culmination of a development plan aimed at addressing the specific requirements of key offshore operations in our rules,” commented Gijsbert de Jong, Bureau Veritas Marine marketing and sales director.
The new rules cover a wide range of vessels performing construction, installation, maintenance and other support activities at sea, including towing, anchor handling, supply, fire-fighting, oil recovery, diving support, lifting, standby and rescue, accommodation, pipe laying, cable laying and semi-submersible heavy transport vessels.
New and updated class notations and service features have also been included for wind turbine installation vessels, self-elevating units, accommodation for Mobile Offshore Units (MOUs), number of persons on-board compliance for Special Purpose vessels, and tugs and escort tugs.
The class society says that feedback, from international cross-industry projects and working such as SafeTug and a range of IMO groups focused on stability for towing, anchor handling, lifting operations and supply operations, has been incorporated into the new rules, which came into effect as of 1 July.