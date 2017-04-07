  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • BW Offshore, ICBC Financial Leasing ink pact on FPSO projects
News:Europe

BW Offshore, ICBC Financial Leasing ink pact on FPSO projects

BW Offshore, ICBC Financial Leasing ink pact on FPSO projects

BW Offshore and ICBC Financial Leasing have signed a cooperation agreement on Friday to jointly pursue large international infrastructure projects with a focus on FPSOs.

The two companies intend to offer cost effective production solutions for the global oil and gas industry, leveraging ICBC's position as an arranger of financing to the offshore sector and BW Offshore's expertise in designing, developing and operating FPSOs.

“A strong financial partner enables BW Offshore to address new growth opportunities,” said Andreas Sohmen-Pao, the chairman of the board of BW Offshore.

The two companies will establish a project consortium framework, and explore and develop mutually beneficial FPSO and FPSO related projects globally. The cooperation will also aim to build a platform to promote Norwegian and Chinese cooperation on the international arena.

The first joint project as part of the cooperation agreement is ICBC's equity participation in the BW Catcher FPSO through the subscription of preference shares. The FPSO, a $1.2bn investment, will operate on the Catcher field in the UK North Sea with start-up towards the end of 2017.

The parties further agree to establish a cooperation to explore the Kudu-gas-to-power infrastructure project where BW Offshore holds a 56% stake in the upstream license.

Posted 07 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

[WHITEPAPER] The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017

In the general workboat arena, project spending has been delayed to some extent as governments wrestle with fiscal deficits. But the backdrop could change faster than many expect as firmer oil prices generate confidence and new technologies offer more efficient operation.

Download the whitepaper to discover why some prominent oil company executives and leading analysts are predicting a major turnaround this year... and why the Middle East should take note on Norway's lower than average crude oil breakeven price. 

Download your copy and explore:

  • Executive summary
  • The Big Picture
  • What HSBC thinks
  • Offshore Infrastructure In The Gulf
  • Enhanced Oil Recovery
  • New Drilling Technologies
  • Vessel Design
  • Conclusions

Download: The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017 whitepaper now.

Published in EuropeAsiaFinance & InsuranceOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top