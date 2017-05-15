  • Home >
  • Cast your vote for shipping's best corporate citizen
Cast your vote for shipping's best corporate citizen

The world of shipping is not only about business but also being an outstanding corporate citizen.

The Seatrade Awards 2017 gives Seatrade Maritime News readers the chance to help decide the winner of this year’s Corporate Social Responsibility award category.

Recognising an outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility policy or initiative delivered over the last year, we are delighted to announce the companies in the running for this highly competitive category as:

- Aires Group of Companies   

- ASPIDA   

- MINOAN LINES S.A.   

- Naftiliaki Greek Shipping Review   

- Pacific Basin   

- Port of Gdansk Authority SA   

- Porto Cruise Terminal   

- Synergy Group   

- Tristar Transport LLC   

- Woqod Marine Services

This is your chance to play a part in the Seatrade Awards 2017. All you need to do is view each entry and pick your winner. Voting closes 2 June 2017 - don't miss out on having your say.

Posted 15 May 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

