  • Charterer BHP wants to be frontrunner in LNG as marine fuel
Charterer BHP wants to be frontrunner in LNG as marine fuel

Major dry bulk charterer BHP Biliton says want to be a frontrunner when LNG becomes the fuel of choice.

Speaking at the Nor-Shipping opening conference Rashpal Singh Bhatti, vice president marketing freight for BHP noted that the global shipping fleet has an emissions footprint larger than Germany as country annually. “And we are just now getting to the point where we are going from high sulphur fuel oil to 0.5% sulphur,” he said.

“But we need to move the needle change significantly, we need to boost LNG, that;s why BHP is working hand in hand with DNV GL and MOL (Mitsui OSK Lines) on the Green Corridor project

The Green Corridor project, announced in January this year, is a joint industry project with an aim to develop an LNG powered capesize design to serve the route between Australia and China. As well as BHP, DNV GL and MOL, the project involves SDARI, Rio Tinto and Woodside.

“We want to be the frontrunners from a charterers point of view to ensure we are at the front of that queue when LNG becomes the fuel of choice,” Bhatti stated.

Posted 30 May 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

