Clarksons stayed in the black in 2016, awaiting the upturn

Integrated shipping services provider Clarksons has reported preliminary 2016 results showing what it calls “continued strong performance despite challenging markets”.

Underlying profit before taxation fell from £50.5m to £44.8m, which Clarksons attributed to the year’s “significantly lower freight rates and asset values”, but it said this was offset by “increased transaction volumes, increased market share and a strong US dollar.”  

Reported profit before taxation increased from £31.8m to £47.3m, on revenue marginally up from £301.8m to £306.1m, while the group’s “robust” balance sheet included a 64% increase in net funds to £74.8m versus £45.5m at end-2015.

“Clarksons remains cash generative and highly profitable, allowing us to deliver continued dividend growth for our shareholders despite the challenging shipping markets,” commented ceo Andi Case. “A number of indicators suggest that the shipping and offshore markets are beginning to recalibrate and we are well positioned to capitalise on the opportunities this presents in 2017 and beyond.”

Posted 14 March 2017

Bob Jaques

Editor of Seatrade Maritime Review

