ClassNK developing EU MRV reporting service with Weathernews

ClassNK is tying up with Weathernews Inc to develop to provide a service to shipowners to ensure compliance with EU Monitoring Reporting Verification (MRV) requirements on emissions.

The EU MRV monitoring requirements will start at the beginning of 2018 ahead of a global MRV scheme being developed by the IMO set to start in 2019.

Speaking at a ClassNK technical seminar in Singapore on Thursday S Oishi, manager for business development from the classification society’s head office said that the deadline submitting a monitoring plan for verification for the EU system was 31 August this year, while penalties will be advised by EU states by 1 July 2017.

To help shipowners meet the demands of the EU reporting standards ClassNK is developing a new service that will link its systems with Weathernews’ voyage planning services to provide a verification system.

Oishi said ClassNK would provide a verification and certification service for the EU MRV and for companies that do not use Weathernews’ service they could contract directly with ClassNK.

He also highlighted monitoring requirements will start from the last called for loading and unloading of cargo before entering EU waters. For example a vessel sailing from Yokohama to Hamburg and calling to load or unload cargo in Singapore before proceeding to Europe the MRV reporting requirements would start from Singapore. However, if the vessel only called in Singapore bunkers reporting would be required to start reporting from Yokohama.

Asked if shipowners would be able to combine the reporting requirements from the EU and IMO MRVs he said the EU had said it was ready to harmonise reporting with the IMO if it believes the quality is high enough. However, if they are not harmonised owners will have to report them separately.