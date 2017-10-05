Clipper Bulk closing five offices in Asia and the Americas

Clipper Bulk is consolidating its business in three locations in Europe, the US and Asia, closing down five offices.

The Danish shipowner said that it was concentrating it business in three hubs – Copenhagen, Hong Kong and Houston. As a result it would be closing its offices in Singapore, Beijing, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Stamford. The company said that with three hubs it would be able to serve its customers more efficiently and effectively

“Within the last year, Clipper has grown its operated bulk fleet from 100 to 150 vessels. We want to make communication more effective and our response time to market changes shorter. It is my belief that both the company and our clients will be able to feel the benefit of this change from day one,” said Peter Norborg, group ceo.

Its offices in Barranquilla, Tokyo and Nassau will remain to serve the local markets.