  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • CMA CGM back in the black in Q4, reports $452m full year loss
News:Europe

CMA CGM back in the black in Q4, reports $452m full year loss

CMA CGM back in the black in Q4, reports $452m full year loss

CMA CGM returned to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2016 despite racking up a $452m loss of the year as a whole.

The world’s third largest container line, that integrated NOL/APL from the middle of the year, reported a Q4 2016 net profit $45m, compared to a $46m net loss in the same period a year earlier. Excluding the addition of APL CMA CGM made a $85m net profit in Q4 last year. The line reported revenues of $4.57bn for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to $3.57bn a year earlier.

For 2016 as whole though, in line with the rest of the industry, CMA CGM reported a net loss of $425m compared to a $567m profit in 2015.

“2016 has been a landmark year in the history of our development, with the strategic acquisition of NOL and the creation of Ocean Alliance, which will fully contribute to the Group’s performance in 2017,” commented Rodolphe Saadé ceo of CMA CGM.

The integration of NOL/APL the company said it saw a 5% increase in volumes in Q4 compared to the previous quarter and added 24 new services.

“With the increase in freight rates observed in recent months and the operational discipline that we apply quarter after quarter, we recorded a positive result in the 4th quarter and delivered one of the best performances in the industry.”

Looking ahead Saadé said the market was expected to continue its recovery this year.

Posted 13 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

Register for FREE - Sea Asia 2017

Being Asia’s premier maritime and offshore event, this is your one-stop platform to network with fellow industry professionals, establish new business contacts and source conveniently for exclusive products launches or latest cutting-edge technology and services from over 300 exhibiting companies. Pre-register as a visitor to enjoy the benefits today and enjoy an array of benefits.

SA2017 Masthead NEW

  REGISTER NOW  

[WHITEPAPER] The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017

In the general workboat arena, project spending has been delayed to some extent as governments wrestle with fiscal deficits. But the backdrop could change faster than many expect as firmer oil prices generate confidence and new technologies offer more efficient operation.

Download the whitepaper to discover why some prominent oil company executives and leading analysts are predicting a major turnaround this year... and why the Middle East should take note on Norway's lower than average crude oil breakeven price. 

SOMWME WP 1 thumbnail FINAL

Download your copy and explore:

  • Executive summary
  • The Big Picture
  • What HSBC thinks
  • Offshore Infrastructure In The Gulf
  • Enhanced Oil Recovery
  • New Drilling Technologies
  • Vessel Design
  • Conclusions
                                                        
                                       DOWNLOAD THE WHITEPAPER                                         

Published in EuropeAsiaContainersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top