CMA CGM reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 4% in 2016

France’s CMA CGM shared that it has achieved a 4% reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per container transported in 2016, in line with its longer term environmental targets drawn out until 2025.

The container carrier said its broader target is to cut down its CO2 emissions per container transported by 30% between 2015 and 2025.

For the previous 2005 to 2015 period, CMA CGM had already improved its performance per transported container per kilometre by 50%.

The shipowner said the results were achieved through operational optimisation of its fleet, technological innovations such as the bulbous bows that improve the ships’ hydrodynamics, chartering in more modern giant boxships, and the launch of the eco-container program that creates environmentally-friendly containers.

CMA CGM pointed out that further improvements in performance in the years ahead will come through the application of new technologies, including the use of alternative fuels such as LNG thanks to partnerships with energy groups such as Total and Engie.

CMA CGM added that the group also offers premium services ‘Carbon Footprint’ and ‘Ecocalculator’ to its customers that calculate carbon emission per shipment enabling them to update the footprint onto their own balance sheets.