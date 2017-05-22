  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • CMA CGM reports $86m Q1 profit, APL back in the black
News:Europe

CMA CGM reports $86m Q1 profit, APL back in the black

CMA CGM reports $86m Q1 profit, APL back in the black

The world’s third largest container line CMA CGM reported a first quarter profit of $86m and brought acquisition APL back into the black.

CMA CGM reported a first quarter net profit of $86m compared to a loss of $100m in the same period in 2016, while revenues were up 35.9% in Q1 2017 at $4.62bn, compared to $3.4bn a year earlier boosted by APL.

“In the current shipping context, which is still affected by insufficient freight rates, CMA CGM has continued its positive trend begun end 2016, with further improvement in operating margins and net income,” commented Rodolphe Saadé, the ceo of CMA CGM.

With the integration of APL the French line was able to return its acquisition to profitability with a $26m net profit in Q1 2017.

“For the first time and less than a year after its acquisition, APL has contributed positively to our Group’s results,” Saadé said.

“Although the shipping industry still faces strong headwinds, we are confident our strategy should allow to improve operational results over the next quarter, leveraging the new Ocean Alliance and  maintaining  our focus in operational efficiency and innovation to the benefit of our customers.”

CMA CGM carried 4.27m teu in Q1 2017 up 34.2% on 3.18m teu a year earlier.

Posted 22 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

Have your say | Who is your winner this year?

It's official. The Corporate Social Responsibility entrants are in. Therefore, we are excited to now invite you to help us judge this category and select your 2017 winner. 

Recognising an outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility policy or initiative delivered over the last year, we are delighted to announce the companies in the running for this highly competitive category as:

   - Aires Group of Companies
   - ASPIDA
   - MINOAN LINES S.A.
   - Naftiliaki Greek Shipping Review
   - Pacific Basin
   - Port of Gdansk Authority SA
   - Porto Cruise Terminal
   - Synergy Group
   - Tristar Transport LLC
   - Woqod Marine Services

This is your chance to play a part in the Seatrade Awards 2017. All you need to do is view each entry and pick your winner. Voting closes 2 June 2017 - don't miss out on having your say.

Choose your winner
Published in EuropeAsiaContainersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top