CMA CGM takes the plunge with LNG power for 22,000 teu newbuilds

CMA CGM said that by making its nine 22,000 teu newbuilds to be delivered in 2020 LNG fuelled it was pursuing its firm commitment to the protection of the environment and to ocean conservation.

“We have made the bold decision to equip our future 22,000 teu vessels with a technology firmly focused on the protection of the environment. By choosing LNG, CMA CGM confirms its ambition to be a leading force in the industry in environmental protection by being a pioneer in innovative and eco-responsible technologies,” said Rodolphe Saadé, group ceo of CMA CGM.

CMA CGM said that compared to heavy fuel the ships would produce up to 25% less CO2, 99% less sulphur emissions, 99% less fine particles, and 85% less nitrogen oxides emissions. The Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) also sees a 20% improvement.

Fuelled with LNG the vessels will only use a few percent of marine gas oil for the combustion chamber.

The ships will be equipped with LNG tanks, with a capacity of 18,000 cu m, will be located under the front arrangements and the upper deck will be used as the LNG management and control centre.

“The dual fuel solution that we have chosen for the propelling and auxiliary engines will allow CMA CGM to use LNG-powered ships as soon as they are delivered. This is a mature technology as well as a responsible choice completely in line with our environment policy,” Ludovic Gérard, vice president CMA Ships.

The vessels will come into service once the IMO's 0.5% sulphur cap for marine fuel comes into force on 1 January 2020.