CMA CGM to start new service linking Black Sea to Morocco and Algeria

Container carrier CMA CGM will launch a new direct service later this month linking the Black Sea to Algeria and Morocco, in line with the carrier’s strategy of developing short sea lines in the Mediterranean and Black Sea.

The new Black Sea Med Express Service, scheduled to start on 21 August, will connect the major countries around the Black Sea, such as Turkey, Romania and Ukraine, to Algeria and Morocco in North Africa.

The French carrier said this will be its first service that will offer a weekly connection between the main ports of the Black Sea and Aegean Sea with the North of Morocco (Tangier and Casablanca) and Algeria (Annaba) so as to support trade activities between the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea with feeder services.

The Black Sea Med Express service will commence with a fleet of four vessels with capacity of 1,700 teu each. The vessels will call at Malta, Casablanca, Tangier, Odessa, Constanta, Ambarli, Izmir, and Annaba.