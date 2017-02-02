CMA CGM, Total ink pact to prepare for stricter fuel sulphur regulations

Container carrier CMA CGM and France’s oil major Total have signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) to prepare for stricter fuel sulphur regulations in the shipping industry.

The MOU will see Total support CMA CGM by becoming its multifuel supplier, providing the shipowner with a comprehensive range of fuel solutions.

The range of fuel solutions include bunker fuels with maximum sulphur content of 0.5%, or 3.5% sulphur fuel for ships equipped with scrubbers, as well as the clean LNG which reduces carbon dioxide emissions and eliminates sulphur oxide emissions.

The collaboration is expected to help reduce the carbon footprint from CMA CGM’s container shipping fleet and make the shipping industry more environmentally friendly, the two companies believed.

“With the signature of this MOU, CMA CGM is continuing the sustainable development process begun several years ago. The solutions offered by Total will enable us to further minimize the environmental impact of the group’s activities and is a next step in building a more environmentally conscious shipping industry,” commented Rodolphe Saade, vice chairman of CMA CGM.

Patrick Pouyanne, chairman and ceo of Total, said: “The new regulations require both marine fuel suppliers and shipping industry stakeholders to adapt quickly. That is why we are working hand-in-hand with CMA CGM, a long standing partner.”

Meanwhile, Total’s specialised affiliate Total Marine Fuels has been renamed Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions on 1 February 2017, reflecting the company’s intend in particular to become a leading player in the LNG bunker market.