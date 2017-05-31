Cobham Satcom unveils compact Ku-band antenna

Cobham Satcom has expanded its SAILOR VSAT portfolio with a new compact 60 cm-class solution, offering Ku-band reliability and link stability on a global basis, bridging a much wider range of vessels to maritime broadband on VSAT.

The brand new lightweight, scientifically designed and software controlled SAILOR 600 VSAT Ku was showcased by Cobham Satcom at Nor-Shipping 2017 held in Oslo this week.

Cobham Satcom said SAILOR 600 VSAT Ku is designed to leverage powerful new High Throughput Satellite Services (HTS), such as Intelsat EpicNG, which enable smaller antennas to deliver high throughput service globally.

With an unprecedented G/T of 15.9 dB/K, Cobham Satcom claims that the new SAILOR 600 VSAT Ku is the most powerful 60 cm class antenna ever built and together with HTS, it can provide a stable, high throughput link to enable maritime broadband globally.

“With the advent of HTS services, our 60 cm-class Ka-band antennas have already had an impact by making global VSAT more viable for more vessels,” said Jens Ewerling, director, maritime broadband, Cobham Satcom.

“With SAILOR 600 VSAT Ku, we are bringing the same installation and performance advantages to all Ku-band satellite networks. It will offer incredibly high performance on EpicNG and other Ku-band networks, enabling high-speed VSAT services on a smaller, lower-cost and easier to install platform,” Ewerling said.

Weighing at 35 kg, the SAILOR 600 VSAT Ku can be carried onboard, making it especially relevant for installations where no cranes or forklifts are available.

But despite its size, the antenna is a full Ku-band VSAT solution, enabling high bandwidth for digital applications onboard that can improve operational efficiency and readily make available crew and passenger communication.

Cobham Satcom said the first customer shipment of the new SAILOR 600 VSAT Ku antenna is expected in June 2017.