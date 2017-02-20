  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • Color Line confirms largest hybrid newbuild order at Ulstein Verft
News:Europe

Color Line confirms largest hybrid newbuild order at Ulstein Verft

Color Line confirms largest hybrid newbuild order at Ulstein Verft

Color Line has confirmed it build the world’s largest plug-in hybrid vessel at Ulstein Verft following a Letter of Intent (LoI) last month.

The 160 m hybrid ferry with a capacity to carry 2,000 passengers and 500 cars will be put into service between Sandefjord – Strømstad in summer 2019.

“We are very pleased that Color Line decided to proceed from a Letter of Intent to a firm contract on the construction of this hybrid vessel,” said Gunvor Ulstein, ceo of Ulstein Group.

“This is an important milestone for us, and we are looking forward to the further cooperation with Color Line.”

The ship will be a plug-in hybrid, in which the batteries are recharged via a power cable from shore facilities or, as a secondary alternative, recharged on board by the ship's generators.

“It is very gratifying that the Norwegian shipbuilding industry has proven its competitiveness internationally, and that Color Line contributes to the further development of the Norwegian maritime industry,” said Trond Kleivdal ceo of Color Line.

Posted 20 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

Seatrade Awards       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Awards are now open for entries. Inspired by the rapidly evolving maritime industry, 2017 features new categories, a simplified entry system and a pioneering focus towards the future of your industry.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in EuropeShipbuilding & ShipyardsEnvironmentalEurope
Tagged under
back to top