Color Line confirms largest hybrid newbuild order at Ulstein Verft

Color Line has confirmed it build the world’s largest plug-in hybrid vessel at Ulstein Verft following a Letter of Intent (LoI) last month.

The 160 m hybrid ferry with a capacity to carry 2,000 passengers and 500 cars will be put into service between Sandefjord – Strømstad in summer 2019.

“We are very pleased that Color Line decided to proceed from a Letter of Intent to a firm contract on the construction of this hybrid vessel,” said Gunvor Ulstein, ceo of Ulstein Group.

“This is an important milestone for us, and we are looking forward to the further cooperation with Color Line.”

The ship will be a plug-in hybrid, in which the batteries are recharged via a power cable from shore facilities or, as a secondary alternative, recharged on board by the ship's generators.

“It is very gratifying that the Norwegian shipbuilding industry has proven its competitiveness internationally, and that Color Line contributes to the further development of the Norwegian maritime industry,” said Trond Kleivdal ceo of Color Line.