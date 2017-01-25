Color Line inks LoI with Ulstein for world's largest hybrid vessel

Dubbed the Color Hybrid the planned ferry is 160 m long with the capacity for 500 cars and 2,000 passengers. Color Line and Ulstein signed an LoI on Tuesday for the building of the plug-in hybrid vessel which is planned to go into service in the summer of 2019. The vessel will be designed by Fosen.

“The signing of the LOI represents a significant step to realize the world's largest plug-in hybrid ship. It is very gratifying that the Norwegian shipbuilding industry has proven its competitiveness internationally,” said Trond Kleivdal group president of Color Line.

As a plug-in hybrid the ferry’s batteries can either be charged via cable when at berth or recharged onboard by the ships generators. Operating between Sandefjord in Norway and Strömstad in Sweden the vessel will have full battery power into and out of the fjord to Sandefjord.

“This is an important milestone for us, and we are very pleased that we have been chosen as partner in this very exciting project. We are looking forward to the further cooperation with Color Line,” said Gunvor Ulstein ceo of Ulstein Group.