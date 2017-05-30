  • Home >
  Color Line nabs Next Generation Ship Award
The world’s largest plug-in vessel designed by Fosen Yard and being constructed by Ulstein Verft for ship owner Color Line won the Next Generation Ship Award presented by Crown Prince Haakon of Norat the opening ceremony of Nor-Shipping today.

Color Hybrid will be 160 metres long and have a capacity of 2,000 passengers and about 500 cars. The ferry is planned to service Sandefjord-Strømstad from summer 2019, and will have full battery power into and out of the fjord to Sandefjord.

The batteries will be recharged via a power cable with green electricity from shore facilities or recharged on board by the ship's generators.

Besides zero emissions of harmful greenhouse gases or nitrogen and sulphur compounds in the fjord, the vessel also employs noise reduction techniques designed to limit exterior noise at low speed and while moored, measured at 100 m distance from the vessel, to "less than the noise coming from a normal conversation," according to Color Line.
Selecting the winner, the jury said the vessel demonstrates “the innovation and ambition that are pushing the maritime industry forward to a greener, more profitable and more sustainable future.”

“We are proud of being the winner to this prestigious Award, and it is very gratifying that the Norwegian shipbuilding industry has proven its competitiveness  and that Color Line contributes to the further development of a greener Norwegian maritime industry,” said Color Line ceo Trond Kleivdal.

