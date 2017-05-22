  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • Columbia Shipmanagement and Marlow turn to aviation for digital solutions
News:Europe

Columbia Shipmanagement and Marlow turn to aviation for digital solutions

Columbia Shipmanagement and Marlow turn to aviation for digital solutions

Columbia Shipmanagement together with Marlow Navigation, have underlined their individual commitment to a digital agenda in quality shipmanagement by signing a partnership with Lufthansa Industry Solutions.

The agreement between Blue Dynamics – a software company previously set up by Columbia and Marlow – and Lufthansa Industry Solutions will provide the highest standards of information technology relating to performance monitoring, predictive maintenance, remote sensoring, procurement, logistics, crew planning and other topics such as development resource sharing, lab utilisation and state‐of‐the‐art development processes.

Lufthansa Industry Solutions has provided several innovative IT solutions to the maritime industry over the years, both in the transport and the cruise sector.

The subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group supports its clients toward secure network and internet solutions, from the concept and implementation of IT infrastructures to the optimization of existing ones.

Columbia and Marlow are awaiting regulatory approval for a merger to create one of the world's largest shipmanagement companies. Mark O’Neil, president of Columbia Shipmanagement, and the future ceo of the merged Columbia Marlow, welcomed the partnership and said the goal was to create, “a truly transformational digital environment consisting of integrated applications and services which will enable the customer to be fully integrated into the management and vessel operation process”.

Bernd Appel, md of Lufthansa Industry Solutions, said, “our roots are in aviation, a highly digitised, security‐sensitive industry. The sharing of IT solutions between the airline and maritime sectors can only assist both and lead to improved safety, efficacies and efficiencies.”

Posted 22 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Mary Bond

Seatrade Maritime Awards Dubai stacked RGB WBG       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Maritime Awards are now open for entries; the premier maritime award scheme for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. With 20 categories to choose from, including three new awards, could this be the year your team is put in the spotlight?

Entries close Thursday 25 May 2017 - find out more about taking part today.
ENTER NOW
Published in EuropeShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top