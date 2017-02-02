Contship records modest rise in 2016 container volumes

Contship Italia Group, Italy’s container terminal and intermodal operator, posted a modest 1.7% increase in box handling volumes in 2016 compared to 2015.

The group’s maritime container terminal business recorded an overall handling volume of 6,368,000 teu in 2016, an increase of 109,000 teu from 6,277,000 teu seen in 2015, and welcomed 6,888 vessel calls, up 4% year-on-year.

Contship’s intermodal business also reported a 9.7% year-on-year rise in transported volumes to 271,000 teu in 2016 from 247,000 teu in 2015.

“The container shipping business continues to face instability, competition, with shipping line re-organising their networks,” said Cecilia Eckelmann-Battistello, president of Contship.

The group’s Medcenter Container Terminal in Gioia Tauro, which moved the biggest volume at approximately 2.8m teu in 2016 compared to 2.55m teu in 2015, has implemented cost-reduction measures that contributed to slight increase in volumes at a time when the container shipping sector is down.

Contship said rationalisation and cost-saving initiatives are further required in 2017 to consolidate the trend towards recovery and ensure the medium to long term financial strength of the company.

The group pointed out that the Medcenter Container Terminal recently welcomed the largest containership (20,000 teu) to call at an Italian port, demonstrating the terminal’s ability to adapt quickly to market demand and providing reliable stevedoring services.