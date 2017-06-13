Cosco Shipping Ports takes stake in key Spanish terminals

Cosco Shipping Ports (CSP) is keeping up with its global expansion plan and strengthening its foothold in the western Mediterranean with the purchase of a controlling 51% stake in Noatum Port Holdings (NPH), which owns two container terminal and two rail terminals.

The EUR203.5m ($227.7m) purchase gives CSP control of NCTV, which is the biggest container terminal in the Port of Valencia, which is in turn one of the top three container ports in the Med, and NCTB, which is the only container terminal in the Port of Bilbao and one of the largest and most modern container terminals on the Atlantic coast of Southern Europe.

Meanwhile, Conterail Madrid and NRTZ Zaragoza will help boost connections between the hinterland and the ports, creating a more efficient logistics chain for operators and shippers inland, and feeding their products through the ports of Valencia and Bilbao.

NRTZ Zaragoza is located in one of the biggest rail logistics centres on the Iberian Peninsula, and is one of the key intermodal rail hubs of the Spanish rail network.

The Port of Valencia acts as the main gateway for the Iberian Peninsula and is the natural main port of Spain's capital Madrid. Its prime location also makes it well-suited as a West Mediterranean transshipment hub. Port of Bilbao meanwhile serves as a gateway for the Iberian Peninsula and Southwest France from the Atlantic side.

CSP said the move is yet another step in its strategy of “developing a global terminals portfolio”, “strengthening control and management of the ports and terminals business” and “bringing into full play the synergies with the container fleets of its parent China Cosco Shipping Corporation, and the Ocean Alliance to which it belongs.

In line with this, the synergies realised after the beginning of operation of the alliance in April have already started to flow though as members began to switch from other terminals to NCTV while also inaugurating a feeder service in NCTB.

"The company is confident that NPH will have a prosperous future," CSP concluded.