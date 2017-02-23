Damen to lay-off 150 at Dutch ship repair and conversion yards

Damen Shipyards Group is laying-off 150 workers at three ship repair and conversion yards in the Netherlands.

Damen Shiprepair & Conversion (DSC) said that due to “adverse market conditions” it would be reducing workforce by 150 at Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam, Damen Shiprepair Van Brink, and Damen Shiprepair Vlissingen.

Noting large-scale fluctuations in the ship repair were common the extent of the decrease in the oil and gas market meant it was unable to fill the void in the repair market by diversification.

There is no recovery in sight for commodity prices in general and oil and gas prices in particular and the resulting reduction in ship repair projects forces DSC to review its situation,” the company said.

“Unfortunately, one of the consequences of this, is downsizing the number of permanent staff in all layers of the organisation, as well as reducing facility costs.”

DSC said it planned to complete the reorganization before summer 2017.

Damen operates 33 shipbuilding and repair yards worldwide employing a workforce of 9,000.