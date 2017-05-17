Disruptive sustainability – what does it mean?

With a view to injecting maritime with some of the Silicon Valley magic that has been invigorating other industries, “Disruptive sustainability” has been chosen as the theme for one of the halls at Nor-Shipping 2017.

The concept “is about business becoming a disruptive force,” according to Sofia Fürstenberg, Disruptive Sustainability project manager (and formerly Innovation portfolio manager) at Maersk Maritime Technology. “Rethinking business models to create long-term sustainability, and showcasing solutions that can potentially shake up the industry.

“Today we are surrounded by so many exciting and interesting technology trends – big data, smart shipping, 3D printing – it’s sometimes difficult for the industry to see what about these trends can apply to their own businesses.”

Hall A of Nor-Shipping will feature circular, rather than square stands, with “no high walls” to encourage talking and interaction between the various players within. “Everything is supposed to be inclusive and accessible to all,” Fürstenberg explains]ed. “We wanted to create interaction between the leaders of the industry and the ones who are just coming in - all those who are part of creating an idea. We have shipowners, financiers, and academics.”

Another Nor-Shipping initiative will be a Problem to Profit contest where young academics will pitch innovative ideas to solve maritime industry challenges to senior shipping figures and potential backers – reminiscent of the popular Dragons’ Den TV show.