  • DNV GL gets its message across in virtual reality
News:Europe

At events such as Nor-Shipping the maritime press get bombarded with briefings and press launches and with them the inevitable powerpoint presentations and maybe a video or two. Standing out from the crowd can be hard, but it was certainly something DNV GL achieved on Monday in Oslo.

The venue alone was different – the briefing was held onboard the ferry Vision of the Fjords - but the promise that none of the assembled 30 journalists would be taking notes for the first 10 minutes was an intriguing one.

The reason was that the first part of the briefing was to prove to be more immersive than most with the journalists donning virtual reality headsets for a VR experience with a tour of the containership Shanghai Express which included a drone flight over the engine room.

It was certainly an innovative and suitable way to present on digitalisation and certainly left a more lasting impression than yet another powerpoint presentation.

Posted 29 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

