  DNV GL opens digital fleet performance centres in Hamburg and Singapore
DNV GL has opened two digital fleet performance centres in Hamburg and Singapore to support its two and half year old ECO Insight system.

The centres have been undergoing operational trials over the last nine months and are already supporting pilot customers in Europe and Asia. The centres support clients daily with data quality and performance alerts, performance reviews, and ad-hoc investigations into performance issues and claims cases, among others.

ECO Insight has over 1,400 vessels on its books from more than 80 owners and the new fleet performance centres are the first building block in ECO Insight 2.0 which is due to launch in August.

One of teh pilot customers for the performance centres is Leonhardt & Blumberg whichhas installed the ECO Insight tool already on 35 of its vessels, with more than 20 planned to follow soon. “To mitigate the market pressure, we exactly need those tools which enhance our efficiency and help us to comply with the ever more challenging environmental regulations,” said Christian Rychly, managing director of Leonhardt & Blumberg,

“The fleet performance centres are just one of the ways we are working to use digitalization to help our customers enhance their competitiveness through improved efficiency, greater safety, and increased margins,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, ceo of DNV GL – Maritime.

“Without the valuable contribution of pilot customers such as Leonhardt & Blumberg, we wouldn’t have been able to develop this innovative solution. By working together, we can now truly see the benefits of ‘big data’ in shipping – and giving ship managers a direct line to our trusted expert advice, makes taking these gains even easier.”

Posted 14 June 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

