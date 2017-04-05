DNV GL, VPS strengthen partnership on LNG fuel quality testing

Classification society DNV GL and fuel testing firm Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) seek to strengthen their strategic partnership by combining their technical expertise to further develop test procedures on LNG fuel quality testing.

The market for LNG as transportation fuel is expected to grow in the coming years, as a greater use of LNG as fuel can help the shipping sector meet stricter fuel sulphur content global cap of 0.5% by 2020 under IMO regulation.

“Determining LNG fuel quality and its fitness-for-purpose can be difficult and the consequences of mismatching LNG fuel quality to a specific end-user (ship or truck engine) can significantly impact engine operations and performance,” said Johan Knijp, head of fuel and energy transition, DNV GL – oil & gas.

LNG from different sources can show a substantial variation in composition, resulting in variations in energy content and combustion properties. DNV GL recently updated the Recommended Practice (RP) for development and operation of LNG bunkering facilities which provides industry guidance on how to perform quality measurements and quantity metering of LNG fuel supply.

DNV GL also recently launched an online PKI Methane Number Calculator for LNG to help match LNG fuel quality with engine requirements.

Steve Bee, VPS group commercial and business development director, said: “VPS and DNV GL already offer a Fleet Performance Management toolkit, which provides an answer to the question ‘why do similar vessels perform differently?’ DNV GL’s ECO Insight solution achieves this by assessing voyage, hull and propeller, engine and systems performance.”