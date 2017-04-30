  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • Dryships to add to fleet with purchase of $24mn drybulk carrier
News:Europe

Dryships to add to fleet with purchase of $24mn drybulk carrier

Dryships to add to fleet with purchase of $24mn drybulk carrier

Cargo vessels owner Dryships has entered into an agreement with an unaffiliated third party to acquire one 82,129 DWT Kamsarmax drybulk carrier built in 2014. 

The company will finance the total gross purchase price of approximately $24 mn and expects to take delivery of this vessel during the second quarter of 2017.

The announcement comes as Dryships has also taken delivery from of the previously announced 113,644 DWT newbuilding Aframax tanker.

George Economou, chairman and ceo, said:  “We are very excited to have started taking delivery of our previously announced acquisitions and also continue to grow our fleet with a new acquisition of one more modern vessel.

“The DryShips new era has official started and is expected to be accretive to our earnings and cash flows.”

Posted 30 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in EuropeDry CargoNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top