Eimskip orders two ice-class boxships for $64m in China

Eimskip has confirmed an order for a pair of 2,150-teu ice-class container vessels from China Shipbuilding Trading Company and Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard at a price of $64m in total.

The newbuildings, which will be designed in accordance with the Polar Code, are scheduled to be delivered in 2019.

Gylfi Sigfússon, president and ceo of Eimskip, said: “We are pleased that we have finalized a contract for the building of the new vessels. This is an important step in the renewal and development of Eimskip’s future vessel fleet.

“We have also reached an agreement with Royal Arctic Line, built on our long-lasting relationship and cooperation since 1993,” he added.

Greenland government-owned Royal Arctic Line has also signed a contract with the Chinese shipyards to build one vessel of the same type.

Both China Shipbuilding Trading Company and Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard are subsidiaries of China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC).