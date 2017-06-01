  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • Euronav sells elderly VLCC for $21m
News:Europe

Euronav sells elderly VLCC for $21m

Euronav sells elderly VLCC for $21m

Euronav has sold one of its oldest VLCC named Ti Topaz for $21m, leading to a capital loss of $21m, an amount similar to the sale price.

The 2002-built, 319,430-dwt VLCC is scheduled to be handed over to the new owner during the second quarter, ahead of its third Special Survey which will be performed by the new owner.

Euronav said the capital loss will be recorded in this current quarter. “The book loss relates to the value of the ship in our books where assets follow straight line depreciation,” Euronav stated.

The tanker owner said the ship Ti Topaz joined its fleet in 2005 and has contributed positively over the years to the results of the company especially during strong freight rate years such as 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2015 and 2016.

Posted 01 June 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

[WHITEPAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Tanker Industry 2016

Download your copy of our latest FREE whitepaper to find out more about the crude and product tanker markets, low cost new building prices and finance, ballast water management convention and scrapping including, OPEC production cuts and a lot more!

Download your copy and explore:

  • The crude and product tanker markets
  • Low newbuilding prices and finance
  • Ballast Water Management Convention and Scrapping
  • New Frontiers
  • Conclusion

Download UPDATED - The Future of the Tanker Industry 2016 here.

Published in EuropeTankersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top