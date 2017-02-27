Farstad bags offshore vessel contracts

  • Home >
Farstad Shipping has inked a series of offshore vessel contracts including for including for units currently in lay-up.

The longest contract is for the 2003-built PSV Far Symphony which has been awarded a 12-month contract by Fairfield Betula to support its operations on the UK Shelf from April this year. The charterer has an option for a six-month extension.

The 2010-built PSV Far Server and 2009-built PSV Far Seranade are being brought out of lay-up for a 3.5 month contract offshore Egypt from the end of this month with a 30-day extension option.

The 2013- built PSV Far Spica has received a four month extension on its charter from 1 March, with a further three month option in addition.

Petro Services for Total has taken the 2013-built PSV Sterling for one month for a contract in Congo.

Meanwhile the 2014-built AHTS Far Sigma has been awarded a one well contract by Lundin Norway to support their drilling programme from the end of this month.

Karl-Johan Bakken, ceo of Farstad Shipping said: “The above contracts show Farstad Shipping’s ability to efficiently and safely return vessels from lay-up and put them into operation.

“I am satisfied to see that the Farstad organization, both on- and offshore, has the ability to adapt to a challenging market and that our strategy to retain core competency in the company through the downturn pays off.”

Posted 27 February 2017

