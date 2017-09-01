Final approval for Columbia Marlow ship management merger

Regulatory approval has been confirmed for the merger of Cyprus-based ship and crew managers Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) and Marlow Navigation to form new entity Columbia Marlow, the two privately owned companies announced today.

“Columbia Marlow will continue to deliver the high-level quality services that are, and will continue to be, in demand by today’s fast-changing shipping industry,” said an official statement. “It will focus on its core services of technical and crew management, together with whatever support services are required by its clients.”

A presentation of the new company by Mark O’Neil (pictured), current president of CSM and future ceo of Columbia Marlow, will take during London International Shipping Week on the afternoon of Wednesday 13 September.