Finalists announced for Young Entrepreneur Award 2017

Six finalists have been selected from the 28 nominations for the Young Entrepreneur Award 2017 organised by Nor-Shipping in association with YoungShip International, as part of a joint initiative to encourage improvements in areas which are critical to the maritime sector and to help promote the next generation.

“This year we have seen some companies which shows the changes that are happening in the maritime sector today,” said Nor-Shipping’s Kent Erik Kristiansen. “Our jury has put forward the most promising young talent in the industry today.”

The six finalists are:

Cesar Harada (33), founder and director of a Hong Kong-based company that makes Protei, a shape-shifting sailing robot to clean up oil slicks;

Ryan Petersen (36), ceo and co-founder of US company Flexport which offers a web-based app for real-time cargo tracking;

Joel Spark (28), co-founder of US company Spire which proposes a constellation of nano-satellites for accurate weather data and sea state awareness;

Rainer Sternfeld (34), ceo and founder of US company Planetos, offering cloud-based data solutions for geospatial data infrastructure & intelligence;

Patrik Berglund (34), ceo and co-founder of Norwegian company Xeneta, an online platform freight forwarder; and

Christine Spiten (26), co-founder of Norwegian company Blueye Robotics, provider of drones for underwater exploration to the global consumer market.

Further details of the finalists can be found at http://nor-shipping.com/promising-young-talent/

Winner of the 2015 Young Entrepreneur Award was Boyan Slat (pictured), a 22-year old Dutch diving enthusiast who founded the Ocean Cleanup Project, which has since grown into a multinational project aimed at cleansing the world’s ocean of an estimated 5trn-plus pieces of plastic debris.

This year’s Young Entrepreneur Award 2017 winner will be announced at the Nor-Shipping event taking place in Oslo from 30 May to 2 June.