Finalists announced for Young Entrepreneur Award 2017

“This year we have seen some companies which shows the changes that are happening in the maritime sector today,” said Nor-Shipping’s Kent Erik Kristiansen. “Our jury has put forward the most promising young talent in the industry today.”
The six finalists are:
Cesar Harada (33), founder and director of a Hong Kong-based company that makes Protei, a shape-shifting sailing robot to clean up oil slicks;
Ryan Petersen (36), ceo and co-founder of US company Flexport which offers a web-based app for real-time cargo tracking;
Joel Spark (28), co-founder of US company Spire which proposes a constellation of nano-satellites for accurate weather data and sea state awareness;
Rainer Sternfeld (34), ceo and founder of US company Planetos, offering cloud-based data solutions for geospatial data infrastructure & intelligence;
Patrik Berglund (34), ceo and co-founder of Norwegian company Xeneta, an online platform freight forwarder; and
Christine Spiten (26), co-founder of Norwegian company Blueye Robotics, provider of drones for underwater exploration to the global consumer market.
Further details of the finalists can be found at http://nor-shipping.com/promising-young-talent/
Winner of the 2015 Young Entrepreneur Award was Boyan Slat (pictured), a 22-year old Dutch diving enthusiast who founded the Ocean Cleanup Project, which has since grown into a multinational project aimed at cleansing the world’s ocean of an estimated 5trn-plus pieces of plastic debris.
This year’s Young Entrepreneur Award 2017 winner will be announced at the Nor-Shipping event taking place in Oslo from 30 May to 2 June.