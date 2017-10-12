Finnpilot Pilotage looks beyond rope ladders to autonomous pilots

Finland is looking to a future of electronic and autonomous pilots as Finnpilot Pilotage joins the One Sea autonomous maritime ecosystem.

In a statement by DIMECC, which leads the One Sea Ecosystem, it said Finnpilot Pilotage want to be “internationally recognised for moving pilotage beyond rope ladders to the digital age”.

The move by Finnpilot Pilotage to join One Sea comes as the Finnish government prepares legislation that will allow for remote and autonomous pilotage.

“We employ 150 professional master mariners, whose competence will benefit the project, thereby furthering the development of an autonomous maritime ecosystem,” said Kari Kosonen, ceo of Finnpilot Pilotage.

“Finnpilot’s own objective is to work collaboratively with different actors to create a functional electronic pilotage concept.”

Also joining One Sea in Finferries which aims to incorporate the latest technologies into its newbuildings.

The founding partners in the One Sea – Autonomous Maritime Ecosystem are: ABB, Cargotec, Ericsson, Meyer Turku, Rolls-Royce, Tieto and Wärtsilä, the leader DIMECC.