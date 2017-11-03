First cyber security type approval from DNV GL for Kongsberg

With cyber security a very real and growing problem for the maritime industry Kongsberg has received the first type approval from DNV GL to address the issue.

Classification society DNV GL has given cyber security type approval for Kongsberg’s K-IMS system. The type approval programme focuses on verifying both the technical reliability and cyber security of control systems.

“At Kongsberg we have been delivering solutions for remote support and data collection for many years,” said Bent Erik Bjørkli, vp digital performance at Kongsberg Maritime. “Over the last few years, however, we have seen an increasing focus from our customers in the cyber security of the connected systems on their vessels.

“With the new type approval, we can now demonstrate the security of our systems through an independent verification process.”

Odd Magne Nesvåg, head of control systems at DNV GL – Maritime commented: “With the new ‘Security Assessment of Control System Components’ type approval programme, we have developed a rigorous certification regime to demonstrate the cyber security capability of onboard systems.”