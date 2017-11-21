First Damco block train arrives in France from China

Damco's first block train arrived in France from China on schedule on 16 November as Maersk focuses on transport and logistics.

The train departed from Hubei in China on 28 October with Damco transporting goods for sports manufacturer Decathlon. The 10,815 km rail journey took 20 days. Rail between inland destinations in China and Europe is seen as faster way of transporting goods than via sea, and more environmentally friendly than the other alternative of air freight.

“We are pleased that we have been able to put together this solution for Decathlon, and in fact for the wider market, that has produced immediate benefits on a logistics and economic level,” said Krasper Krog head of rail for Damco.

Damco used GPS tracking and daily reports to give the shipper transparency over its cargo.

Philippe Dunand, global account director of Damco’s lifestyle vertical said, “The arrival of the block train today, shows that we have a viable service that can support businesses seeking more cost-effective and/or sustainable methods of transporting their goods from China to Europe.”

The logistics company plans to roll out the block train service to more customers going forward.