First European-built LNG bunkering tanker named

The first European-built LNG bunkering tanker was named on Monday.

The 1A ice-classed, 5,800 cu m Coralius was built by Royal Bodewes for Anthony Veder and Sirius Shipping. The vessel was named by Johanna Lamminen, chair of the board of Skangas. The Coralius will offer LNG bunkering services to Skangas’ customers mainly operating in the North Sea, the Skagerak area and the Baltic Sea.

“Bunkering LNG ship-to-ship increases the accessibility of this marine fuel for our customers”, said Kimmo Rahkamo, ceo of Skangas.

Jan Valkier, ceo of Anthony Veder, commented: “Last year we conducted the first safe bunkering operation in the Gothenburg area for Skangas with Coral Energy, another of our LNG carriers.

“The Coralius is our first LNG bunker vessel developed in co-operation with Sirius Shipping and we are very proud to serve the market in a safe and efficient way with the delivery of this dedicated LNG bunker vessel.”

The Coralius is constructed according to the guidelines set by the Society for Gas and Marine Fuel (SGMF).