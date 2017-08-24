Flogas completes first LNG bunkering in UK

Britain’s leading LPG supplier Flogas has this week carried out the first bunkering of a ship with LNG in the UK, at Port of Immingham belonging to AB Ports.

A Flogas road tanker supplied the 110-metre long cement carrier Ireland, operated by Norwegian shipping firm KGJ Cement.

Mark Frith, port manager for ABP Immingham and Grimsby, described it as “a flagship operation, which has really put the UK on the map as the latest European hub for more climate-friendly bunkering. We look forward to welcoming increasing numbers of ships to Immingham as a result of our new and unique offering in partnership with Flogas.”

Flogas says it will deliver LNG supplies by road tanker for the time being, as this provides the versatility of supply that the current LNG marine market requires. However, as that market grows, it says it will look at investing in storage and bunkering facilities at UK ports belonging to ABP and other port operators.