Former Damco exec new gm for Monjasa in Copenhagen

Monjasa has appointed Mikkel Kannegaard as new general manager for the Group's Copenhagen office as of November 2017, the company said.

Kannegaard was until now, cco of global logistics company Damco’s India, Middle East and Africa region. With this appointment, Monjasa said it continues building a solid foundation for the future development of its core business.

In his new role, Kannegaard’s task will be to strengthen business development activities and deepen partnerships and personal relations across Monjasa’s Northern Europe operations.

“Mikkel Kannegaard will play an integral part of Monjasa’s future…He brings relevant experience from the shipping industry and from several different leadership positions, most recently in the AP. Moller-Maersk Group,” said Svend Stenberg Mølholt, interim managing director, Monjasa Europe.

“I am very excited to join Monjasa. By leveraging and building on Monjasa’s current value propositions across all offices, I believe there is further value to unlock at the benefit of both Monjasa and its customers. Monjasa’s scale and agility allows for a flexibility and execution focus that motivates me,” said Kannegaard.