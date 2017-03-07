Fortescue Metals unit orders six tugs from Damen Shipyards

Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) subsidiary Pilbara Marine has ordered six tugs from Damen Shipyards to be deployed at Port Hedland in Australia.

The unit of the Australian iron ore miner ordered six 36 m rotor tugs of the ART 85-32W design by Robert Allen and will be built at Damen’s yard in Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam. Two of the tugs are due to be delivered in October 2018 and the remainder in early 2019.

Pilbara Marine was awarded a second towage license in Port Hedland in May last year. FMG exports 165 – 170m tonnes of iron ore from the port annually.

“After reviewing the market, Damen was an obvious choice because of its global reputation for outstanding quality leading to lower running costs, as well as its proven track record of delivering vessels on time, within budget,” said Rebecca Hayward, legal manager strategic contracts/developments for FMG.

“We are confident that our full operational requirements will be met by the new ART 85-32W design and are heartened by the fact that Damen will provide long term support here in Western Australia.”