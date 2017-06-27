  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • Frontline drops acquisition plans
News:Europe

Frontline drops acquisition plans

Frontline drops acquisition plans

John Fredriksen's Frontline has given up its consolidation ambitions for now.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to takeover DHT Holdings through an all stock deal and being linked to others such as Gener8 Maritime Frontline ceo Robert Hvide Macleod said the company has stopped pursing acquisitions.

"We will not spend time pursuing the DHT track," Frontline ceo Hvide Macleod told Reuters.

"With our present opportunities for creating value through fleet renewal, we're not currently pursuing any other acquisitions either,” he added.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to takeover DHT Holdings had been seen as pursuing other possible acquisitions for consolidation including Gener8 Maritime.

"Frontline still believes the industry at some point should see further consolidation, but given today's market situation and Frontline's position and size, we're very comfortable moving forward on our own," Macleod said.

Posted 27 June 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITEPAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Tanker Industry 2016

Download your copy of our latest FREE whitepaper to find out more about the crude and product tanker markets, low cost new building prices and finance, ballast water management convention and scrapping including, OPEC production cuts and a lot more!

Download your copy and explore:

  • The crude and product tanker markets
  • Low newbuilding prices and finance
  • Ballast Water Management Convention and Scrapping
  • New Frontiers
  • Conclusion

Download UPDATED - The Future of the Tanker Industry 2016 here.

Published in EuropeAmericasTankersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top