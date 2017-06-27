Frontline drops acquisition plans

John Fredriksen's Frontline has given up its consolidation ambitions for now.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to takeover DHT Holdings through an all stock deal and being linked to others such as Gener8 Maritime Frontline ceo Robert Hvide Macleod said the company has stopped pursing acquisitions.

"We will not spend time pursuing the DHT track," Frontline ceo Hvide Macleod told Reuters.

"With our present opportunities for creating value through fleet renewal, we're not currently pursuing any other acquisitions either,” he added.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to takeover DHT Holdings had been seen as pursuing other possible acquisitions for consolidation including Gener8 Maritime.

"Frontline still believes the industry at some point should see further consolidation, but given today's market situation and Frontline's position and size, we're very comfortable moving forward on our own," Macleod said.