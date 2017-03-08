Greece's Alexandroupoli port concession bid deadline within 2017

In the continuing move to privatize Greece’s ports the concession for Alexandroupoli Port Authority, which is being developed as a gas hub is moving forward.

Taiped officials have reportedly said the aim is to set a deadline within 2017 for the submission of binding bids, subject to approved by the inner cabinet first, for the second major port in Northern Greece.

The port is being developed as the north Aegean's gas hub where it is planned to locate a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU).

Peter G Livanos-led GasLog has bought a 20% stake in a company developing the FSRU. Under a separate agreement, GasLog will also provide operations and maintenance for the FSRU.

The deal sees a GasLog subsidiary linking with a private Greek company, Gastrade, which is licensed to develop an independent natural gas system offshore of Alexandroupolis.

Gastrade is also in discussions with several additional potential investors, including Greece state owned gas company,

DEPA and Bulgarian Energy ministry's holding company Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH). Indeed, GasLog said other large-scale international companies have expressed an intention to participate in the ownership and development of the terminal and a number of companies have also expressed interest in supplying LNG to the project.

GasLog ceo, Paul Wogan said the development is a “strategically important energy import project for the region”.

He said that alongside GasLog’s recent announcement it had ordered long-lead items for the conversion of one of its LNG carriers into a regasification unit, this latest move “demonstrates the ongoing development of the company’s FSRU strategy”.