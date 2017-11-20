Greek owners focus on sulphur and CO2 emissions requirements

A great deal was said during the day-long summit about scrubbers and the SOx cap. "Engine makers love them," declared Jesper Arvidsson of MAN Diesel & Turbo. "No engine modifications are usually needed, and if they are, they are minor." But, he said, "fuel quality varies so much it causes many more problems for engines".

But there is uncertainty about regulations and when it comes to scrubbers a big investment is required so the uptake has been slow, but, said Arvidsson: "We expect to see more financing solutions being offered to operators on the part of the makers and the fuel suppliers.”

Stavros Hatzigrigoris, md Maran Gas Maritime, talking about scrubbers and the financials involved noted oil majors are chartering VLCCs with scrubbers. In fact, it was repeatedly pointed out charterers are driving the move to implement regulations, by their choice of ship.

While the IMO, seems to have won something of a victory with the European Parliament and European Union agreeing to revise the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) to exclude shipping and allow IMO's CO2 reduction strategy to proceed, ship operators have to be more proactive in putting their view, if regulations "are to be more realistic and holistic". This was stressed at the summit, and it was suggested Greek shipping could do more in this respect.

Indeed, many saw the EU's decision as a way of putting pressure on IMO. Intertanko's technical director Dragos Rauta; Dimitrios Kostaras, gm, Pantheon Tankers Management; Bureau Veritas' vp technology and business development, John Kokarakis; and Panos Zachariadis, technical director, Atlantic Bulk Carriers and regular member of Greece's IMO delegation, all saw the decision as warning IMO to take action or else.

Whether this is the case or not, shipping is faced with challenges as the regulations continue to come. As summit chairman, Kostaras stressed: "There is great uncertainty about what is required and what will be achieved. We all need accurate information and should never make implementation a last minute decision." Further he warned: "Be very careful about the choice of equipment, which is largely untested, so make sure the equipment meets your needs.

"Initial crew training and continuous updating of training was raised by many of the 25 speakers.Rauta contended the shipping industry is 'green' and is striving to become 'greener' which is certainly costing a lot of 'Green backs'. Though the industry is "facing a big green tsunami", Rauta said "shipping is resilient" but it is up to the industry to ensure the "regulations being imposed upon it are practical and will do their job".