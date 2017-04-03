Greek shipowners backing homegrown marine equipment suppliers

Greek shipowners are throwing their considerable weight behind the efforts of home marine equipment makers to be included on “makers lists” of shipbuilders in Asia and Europe.

Investing heavily in new ships the owners believe innovative and competitive Greek made equipment should reap some of the benefits of this investment, at least 10% of the tens of billions of dollars spent on new ships.

To this end, Greek shipping companies are to work together to promote ships' equipment developed and manufactured in Greece. Though the two have been cooperating for sometime, the Hellenic Marine Equipment Manufacturers & Exporters (Hemexpo) and Greece's powerful Marine Technical Managers Association (Martecma) they are to now formally create a working group to promote their joint activities.

Ellen Polychronopoulou, president of Hemexpo, revealed the formal cooperation at the “Support the Local Maritime Industry Summit”, in Athens last week. Noting “the local marine equipment industry is the best performing in the Greek manufacturing sector”, she said Hemexpo is determined to boost output and is going to attend Martecma meetings and visa versa.

At the same time a number of leading Greek shipowners, through Martecma, are going to push for Asian and European shipbuilders 'makers lists' "to become as detailed as possible" and they insist this should include Greek manufacturers.

Indeed, Martecma chairman, Stavros Hatzigrigoris, md of Maran Gas Maritime, part of the Greece’;s largest owner, the Angelicoussis group, is adamant Greek makers produce "important equipment items which should be made available to owners contracting newbuildings".

He also hopes that one day soon a newbuilding contract would be signed at the same time as one specifying what equipment is to go onboard rather than as is the case now where two rounds of negotiating are involved first the building contract and then one involving the equipment.

Vassilis Papageorgiou, deputy chairman of the Tsakos Group, told the Natfiliaki / Newsfront organized summit, that many of the items that are manufactured in the shipbuilders' home marketplace and are going on new ships “are not as competitive or up to the standard of Greek made products and quickly have to be replaced”.

Both Tsakos and Angelicoussis are working with Greek manufacturers as are some 20 or so major Greek owners which regularly appear on Greek company client reference lists. Papageorgiou noted that established South Korean makers, for example, "are under pressure because of the difficulties facing shipyards and as a result are making it extremely difficult for makers outside the home marketplace".

He said, "owners have to support Hemexpo to expand its presence in the international marketplace", but warned, "it's easier to gain a name than keep it". He said Greek makers must "find representatives in countries building ships, rather than depend on agents".

Costamare Shipping's director, Dimitris Tsalapatis, a veteran in the international world of marine equipment manufacturers, warned Hemexpo that after sales service is the top priority.

Shipping company delegates generally agreed with Hatzigrigoris, Papageorgiou and summit chairman, John Kokarakis, vp technical and business development for Bureau Veritas' South Europe, Africa, Greece, Black Sea and Middle East that makers have to be ready to take advantage of the pick-up in ship newbuilding orders, with Hatzigrigoris saying "the world fleet has to be renewed".

Papageorgiou said new fuel and environmental demands will "see shipbuilding boom again because many ships will be demolished”.

Kokarakis, president of the Greek section of SNAME also pointed out several Greek companies are at the forefront in developing new unique products, like non-snap back ropes and self-healing coatings using nanotechnology.

Leading Greek players in the marine equipment market have annual turnovers topping $100m, of which some 90% is exported.