Greek shipowners taking the lead in LNG-powered ship designs

A lot of exciting news about innovation in the shipping industry came out of last week’s Gastech 2017 with a number of the industry’s well known names seen to be seeking to make sea transportation of gas products more efficient, cost effective, greener and safer.

Gastech reflected the business critical needs of the international gas and LNG market. The entire value chain was in focus and from the operator’s perspective Greek names kept popping up regarding joint industry projects involving gas carrier ship designs.

The Spiros Latsis-backed Consolidated Marine Management (CMM) is providing the operator’s in-put in a joint industry project to develop a new LPG fuelled carrier design – LPGreen. Other project partners are Hyundai HI, Wartsila Oil and Gas and DNV GL, especially the class society’s office in its third home, Piraeus. Initial results of the year-long project were released at the Tokyo gas event.

“In order to increase the competitiveness of modern LPG carriers, novel ship designs need to simultaneously account for the market and trade route characteristics; excellent safety and ease of operation; cargo and fuel flexibility; and, overall energy efficiency combined with economic viability,” said DNV GL's Nikolaos Kakalis, manager for R&D and advisory services, South East Europe and Middle East.

A new concept design has come out of the project. Compared to the reference vessel, CMM's 2016-built, 84,000 cu m Hellas Gladiator, a high-quality vessel built to a standard design, there is an overall improvement of 6%–9% in energy efficiency, depending on machinery configuration and fuel used. A redesign of the tank allows for a filling limit of 99% – a 1% increase in overall carrying capacity. Loading duration is cut 30%, while the newly designed cargo handling system concept results in a 5% reduction in energy demand.

“Perhaps most importantly, LPGreen has demonstrated the technical feasibility of a LPG fueled propulsion concept, which, could result in a cut of up to 30% in fuel expenses” said Piraeus-based George Dimopoulos, the project manager.

To realise these gains, the partners utilised advanced computer analysis tools. Hull form optimisation both in calm water and waves was conducted using Hyundai’s and DNV GL’s CFD hydrodynamic optimisation codes. Overall system evaluation and optimisation was conducted using DNV GL’s COSSMOS modelling framework.

“The LPGreen project could not have happened at a better time. With 2020 fast approaching, shipping will have to spend a lot of money to meet the new regulations coming over the horizon. This concept is new. Nothing like it has been developed in the past, with LPG carriers burning LPG,” says Kostas Vlachos, CMM's coo.

An LNG-fuelled VLOC joint design programme was revealed at Gastech involving the Angelicoussis Group's Anangel Maritime Services, Woodside Energy, Hyundai HI, GE and Lloyd’s Register which is aimed at exploring the suitability of technologies for large ships, such as a VLOC. Since the introduction of Imo NOx and SOx emission limitations, and the growing demand in global supply of gas, the need for ship designs to provide further alternatives to traditional oil-fuelled designs has increased.

In this regard, the novel ship propulsion design burning natural gas is considered as the most favourable option and the adoption of novel gas storage, supply and propulsion technologies are not only environmentally-friendly but also provide a wealth of possibilities for cost-efficient design and operation.

This project involves a conventional dual-fuel powered VLOC incorporating proved technologies. The joint design programme will investigate the design and benefits of highly efficient next-generation LNG fuelled propulsion systems.