Greencarrier sets up office in far north Norway Polarbase

Greencarrier Freight Services has set up an office in Polarbase in the Far North of Norway to service the oil and gas industry in the Barents Sea.

The Swedish company decided to set up the office in Polarbase is 5km outside the town of Hammerfest after winning a transport and logistics contract for ENI Norge. The contract is to support Eni Norge’s activities in the Goliat Field offshore oil field, which is expected to be in production for 15 – 20 years.

“We already provide other customers in the area with similar logistics solutions, and we want to give the new contract the focus it deserves, so we decided to commit to opening our own office there,” said Georg Skivik Moltu, director global energy & project solutions for Greencarrier.

The office will be set up by Kyrre LØge, previously from Greencarrier’s Stavangar office.

“The northern Norway area has great potential and we are very optimistic about this new contract and winning new business for the Polarbase office,” added Moltu.

ENI is one of the customers of Polarbase which is owned by NorSeaGroup.