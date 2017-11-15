GTT bags tank design order for dual LNG/FSRU vessels

LNG containment expert GTT has inked an order for two FSRUs to be built at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for Dynagas.

The dual purpose LNG carrier and FSRU vessels will have tanks of 174,000 cu m in capacity designed by GTT. The membrane cryogenic containment system NO96 GW, with glass wool insulation, will be used for the LNG storage onboard.

"We are pleased to once again accompany the ship-owner Dynagas in its continued development in the LNG industry and to contribute to the very first FSRUs built by our Chinese partner Hudong-Zhonghua. This new order highlights the trusting relationships GTT maintains with this shipyard, which is part of the biggest shipbuilding group in China", said Philippe Berterottière, chairman and ceo of GTT.

The vessels are due for delivery to Dynagas in 2021.